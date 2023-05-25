Former Gwinnett County officer drowns while fishing in Georgia river

The police department said 28-year-old Justin Andrew Cofield was fishing when he drowned at the Chestatee River at Turners Corner on May 23.

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County officer drowned in a Georgia river on Tuesday, according to the police department.

The department did not share any further details about the former officer, but a post on its Facebook a couple of years ago highlighted Detective Cofield's excellent work:

"The Gwinnett County Police Department would like to highlight the fantastic work of Det. Smith and Det. Cofield. They are responsible for helping to solve the murder of Gwinnett County Sheriff's Sgt. Felix Cosme that happened in January (2020). Their investigation tied the murderers to that robbery and 14 other auto store robberies."

Cofield's brother posted the following:

"Last night we lost a brother, dad, son, uncle, friend and many other things. Losing a brother is difficult and something no one wants to experience. This is a very difficult time, but we know God has and is in control. Please pray for our family during this difficult time."