Fort Stewart soldier killed in helicopter accident at Georgia Army field identified

The victim has been identified as Captain James T. Bellew.

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The soldier killed in a Fort Stewart helicopter crash Wednesday has been identified.

Fort Stewart officials say they found 26-year-old Captain James Bellew dead after a crash involving two Blackhawk helicopters at Wright Army Airfield just outside Savannah.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A news release from Fort Stewart says Bellew was from Charlottesville, Virginia.

He entered the U.S. Army in 2017. He became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019 and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Colonel Erick Vanek says he was the top platoon leader in his company.

Vanek called the loss "an immeasurable tragedy."

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping, and saving the lives of others,” said Vanek.