Friends at a loss after young woman killed in alleged road rage case

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Friends of a young woman are at a loss after police said she was the victim of a possible road rage shooting.

Loved ones of Carmen Cai Yi Lee said she was known for her compassion and kindness. They said the 25-year-old graduated from the University of Georgia in 2018 with a degree in finance, and the first born child of an immigrant family.

Two weeks ago, Lee was shot and killed in her car in Doraville, but no one has been arrested. Friends said they are struggling to find closure.

"We’re all very broken up about it. I personally feel like it’s very hard for me to even comprehend that she’s not here anymore," explained friend of Lee, Angela Pun.

Her brother writing on a online fundraiser that she was the "glue that held their family together", and that "she was an amazing role model for bother of her younger brothers".

According to police, Lee was shot in the head on May 29 around 9 p.m.at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Tilly Mill Road. They believe the shooting stemmed from a one-sided case of road rage.

Police said just before she was killed, a man reported someone shooting at him nearby.