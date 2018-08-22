FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A couple of teens are in big trouble after a video spread on social media showed them sneak into a parked school bus and wreck it into another.

It's a school bus caper that could have killed the teens responsible. In the middle of the night, the suspects climbed aboard a school bus at Banneker High School in Fulton County and drove it around the parking lot. But this joyride went wrong - big time.

The spokesperson for Fulton County Schools said the two either lost control of the bus or wrecked it on purpose - t-boning the other bus so hard it was flipped on its side. Not only were both buses extensively damaged, the wreck ended up knocking down a light pole. It's this kind of force that could have easily hurt or killed the very same teens who were behind the wheel.

On Monday, school police investigators identified the two they believe were involved. One of them is 17 and facing felony charges as an adult. Those charges include entering an automobile and interference with government property. He is a student at a Fulton County School but not Banneker High. The other suspect is described only as a juvenile.

Anyone familiar with Banneker's campus knows there is no security fencing in this area of the school's property. The school system is not discussing security details like cameras. They're also not saying whether school cameras helped police identify the suspects or whether the keys were left in the bus.

In the meantime, police said more charges are possible in a prank which could have easily taken lives.

