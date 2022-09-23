Fulton County officials to designate $500,000 to fight human trafficking

The funds were approved during a meeting on Sept. 7 and will officially go to Wellspring Living to assist domestic sex trafficking victims.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — With human trafficking, an ongoing and prevalent issue in Georgia and around the nation, Fulton County officials announced Friday it has pledged $500,000 to fight the continued battle.

The county's Board of Commissioners appropriated the funds toward community programs that are fighting back against human trafficking, according to a statement from a county official.

The funds were approved during a meeting on Sept. 7 and will officially go to Wellspring Living to assist domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with "specialized recovery services."

“We are thrilled to announce that the 8-acre campus will feature a 'full service' program for survivors of human trafficking, including provisions for housing, mental health support and job training,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said.

Ellis led the campaign and was passed in a unanimous 6-0 vote, officials said. Commissioner Lee Morris stated that the funding is focused on helping those in need at the living complex.

"Human trafficking is a global problem that reaches many communities, including here in Fulton County," he stated. "The goal is to make sure all victims receive the help and assistance needed on the road to recovery."

Wellspring Living's future campus, located in the City of South Fulton, will be able to help up to 300 survivors each year. The funds will further help the objective of enabling these surviving victims to heal and continue living the life they were meant to live, a statement from county officials said.