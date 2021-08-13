2 indicted in Secoriea Turner's death, Fulton County DA says

District Attorney Fani Willis announced the indictment of two alleged Blood gang members charged in the 8-year-old’s July 4, 2020 shooting death.

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said their office has received an indictment back from a grand jury in the case of the death of Secoriea Turner.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Willis announced the indictment of two alleged Blood gang members charged in the 8-year-old’s July 4, 2020 shooting death – Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney.

“We’re brought here for one of the saddest cases I’ve seen,” Willis said.

Turner was killed when police say a group of people blocked University Avenue and fired shots into the car she was riding in with her mother. The incident happened nearby the Wendy's Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta Police officer.

Bullets hit the car multiple times amid the gunfire, hitting the little girl also. The driver immediately drove Turner to Atlanta Medical Center, but she died at the hospital.

Willis alleges Conley fired the gun into the car while barricading the road as part of the Blood gang.

Willis said 37 counts were returned against Conley and McKinney after the district attorney’s office presented the indictment to the grand jury, some charges against both defendants and some against each person individually.

The charges, Willis said, are for violating the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act by criminally associating with the Blood gang in three ways – by participating in the gang with violent crimes, committing violent and gun crimes with the intention of maintaining and increasing status with the gang, and encouraging each other to participate in the Bloods.

“The allegation in the indictment is that as participants in the Bloods, the defendants committed the alleged crimes while manning this roadblock on Pryor Road,” Willis said.

Willis said the maximum sentence facing Conley is life in prison plus 580 years, and the max penalty McKinney faces is 290 years.

“The way that this office chose to charge this crime is to be very conservative,” Willis said.

Julian Conley turned himself in about a week after the shooting. He was a teen at the time and was charged with murder in Turner's death.

Jerrion McKinney was arrested Aug. 4 and is being charged as a party to the crime in the alleged shooting by Conley. McKinney is accused of manning the illegal barricade the night she was shot and then chasing the car she was riding in after the gunfire. McKinney faces felony murder, aggravated assault, and gang activity charges.

Willis said there are people involved in Turner’s death who are still out there. She said there is surveillance footage of these individuals, and authorities will be releasing it shortly.

"I’ve got video evidence of other people involved. What I need is them identified,” Willis said.