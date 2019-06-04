FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been released for a sheriff's deputy who died suddenly during a training event on Thursday.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Deputy Spencer Englett died on Friday after suffering a traumatic medical event on his first day of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center at Pickens Law Enforcement Basic Academy.

In the hours since then, the sheriff has shared more on how Englett's family - and the community - plan to remember him.

Visitation will be on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 150 Sawnee Drive in Cumming.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Winds of Peace Fellowship Church located at 1550 Harmony Church Road in Dawsonville. Attendees are asked to arrive 45 minutes before the service.

Interment will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens - 2896 North Columbia Street in Milledgeville - at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that the community make a donation in Spencer's name to BADGE of Forsyth.

