Gas across Georgia | 41% of stations still experiencing outages

According to the latest Gas Buddy data, there's only been a 3% decrease since Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Since Colonial Pipeline returned to normal operations over the weekend, not much change has been seen at Georgia's gas stations.

According to the latest data by Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy, 41% of Georgia's gas stations are still experiencing outages as of 11 a.m. ET Monday.

This reflects only a 3% decrease since Sunday morning and a 8% decrease since last Wednesday.

Gas outages by state, 10am CT, chg since last update:

AL 7% -1%

DC 67% -6%

DE 2% N/C

FL 17% -1%

GA 41% -1%

KY 2% N/C

LA 3% N/C

MD 26% N/C

MS 6% N/C

NC 52% -1%

NJ 1% N/C

SC 47% N/C

TN 26% N/C

TX 2% N/C

VA 31% N/C

WV 5% N/C

TOTAL 11,946 stns without gas — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 17, 2021

De Haan estimates Georgia is also seeing an 18 cent per gallon increase on average, which is the most sizeable weekly price jump since Colonial Pipeline shutdown its services.

#GasPrice jumps in the outage area have been sizeable. Weekly jump in avg, biggest rise WoW:

NC +20c/gal

TN +20c/gal

SC +19c/gal

VA +18c/gal

GA +18c/gal

MD +16c/gal

AL +15c/gal

WV +11c/gal

MS +10c/gal

DE +9c/gal — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 17, 2021