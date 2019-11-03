ATLANTA -- If you filled up this weekend, you probably already know that gas prices are up.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is between $2.37 and $2.39, according to industry trackers. This is still below the average national price for unleaded gasoline which is around $2.47.

AAA said the state average increased nearly every day over the last 24 days and has climbed an average of 23 cents per gallon since Valentine’s Day.

"Gasoline supplies are beginning to tighten as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer-blend gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "These seasonal factors are likely to keep upward pressure on prices at the pump this week. The state average could rise another 5 cents as a result."

Charts on GasBuddy show the average price since January dipping to about $2.05 in early January and rising nearly ever since.

UNDERSTANDING GAS PRICES

