A man in Oakwood was arrested for downloading hundreds of images of child porn – just one of hundreds of arrests made possible through a partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement. The GBI team tracks internet crimes across the state every day and investigates an overwhelming amount of leads about trafficked children every day.

“Every day we receive cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said Debbie Garner, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. “(It’s) about 400 to 500 cybertips a month.”

Garner said that major service providers, including Verizon, Comcast, Facebook and Google, are required by federal law to report instances of child exploitation they find on their platforms, then send that data to state officials where the crime is occurring.

“There’s a wide variety of ways to get child pornography and, if I’m being honest, it’s not that hard,” Garner said. “There are things they can do and that they are doing that make it much more difficult for us (to catch them).”

In Oakwood, police seized multiple cell phones from Isaac Villatoro’s home after they received a cyber tip referral from the GBI, indicating that sexually explicit images had been downloaded at his home on Timber Hills Way. The phones contained hundreds of images and videos of minor children engaged in sexual behavior, according to Oakwood Police. Drug-related items and paraphernalia were also seized from the home.

Officers from the Oakwood Police Department and agents from the Hall County Multi Agents Narcotics Squad executed the search warrant on March 26 and arrested Villatoro for sexual exploitation of a child. Another man living in the home, Kevin Ryan, was arrested and charged with possession of low THC oil.

Villatoro is being held at Hall County Detention Center without bond and more charges could follow, according to Oakwood Police. Law enforcement was tipped off to his actions after a user on a social media site used by Villatoro turned him in.

Isaac Villatoro has been charged with exploitation of a child after officers found hundreds of explicit images of children on cell phones found in his home in Oakwood.

Hall County Sheriff's Office

“There is a statistical correlation between those people who collect and view child poronography, and hands-on offenses,” Garner said.

Garner said this kind of partnership between police agencies and the GBI is thanks in part to a federal grant that helps train local law enforcement to work these cases. About 240 agencies across Georgia are trained in this specialty.

Since she started in her current position in 2013, the number of child exploitation cases in Georgia has skyrocketed. In the beginning, Garner said her team was taking in about 180 cybertips a month – compared to upward of 500, now.

“We work these kinds of cases every day, all over the state. Every day,” Garner said. “Most of what we view are videos, and it’s as horrific, as you can imagine. It’s very mentally taxing for the police, for law enforcement officers that work these cases.”

Garner said that her department investigates every single tip that they get. Some cases don’t have enough to move forward, or others end up being photos of adults that look like children.

Since 2014, the number of arrests by the GBI Child Exploitation and Cyber Crimes Unit and the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has grown:

2018: 309

2017: 350

2016: 340

2015: 244

2014: 196

Garner said her team is “completely swamped” and “overwhelmed” with the work – so they rely on law enforcement agencies to help.

“Just like other crimes, the criminals sometimes tend to be ahead of law enforcement,” Garner said. “They figure out new ways to do this, and we have to figure out how to catch it … if we didn’t have the help of local agencies, we wouldn’t be able to do this, at all.”

