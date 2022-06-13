Man killed by agents as undercover operation unfolds in Cherokee County Walmart parking lot, deputies say

This is a developing story.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One person died after being shot by law enforcement in a Cherokee County Walmart parking lot Monday evening, deputies said.

It happened at the location on Holly Springs Parkway. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad were conducting an undercover operation in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m.

A man who was suspected of trafficking heroin and fentanyl came to the location but tried to leave when agents attempted to arrest him. As he tried to escape law enforcement, the suspect allegedly drove towards agents and rammed one of their vehicles. They fired at the suspect, injuring him, the sheriff's office said.

"The suspect, who had been shot, fled north on Hwy. 5 and struck a guard rail before traveling down the exit ramp from I-575 in the wrong direction and struck two vehicles. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, they said. Cherokee County Sheriff Captain Jay Baker said no officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been called to investigate the shooting.

This is the first shooting involving CMANS agents since 1993, Cherokee County deputies added. The investigation is ongoing.

