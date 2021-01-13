No protest permits requested or issued for Georgia Capitol complex this weekend

Security has been heightened over an FBI report about possible protests at all 50 state capitols in the lead-up to Joe Biden's inauguration.

ATLANTA — No protest permits have been requested or issued for the Georgia Capitol complex this weekend, according to the agency that manages the site.

The Georgia Building Authority, which also oversees the Governor's Mansion, told 11Alive that it had not had any requests, nor issued any permits, for any protests around the sites.

Security around the Capitol Building in Atlanta has been heightened this week after reports of an internal FBI bulletin warning of possible anti-government protests at all 50 state capitols in the lead-up to Joe Biden's inauguration next Wednesday.

The potential for mass demonstrations have raised concerns of the astonishing scenes from last week, as a pro-Trump mob sacked the U.S. Capitol, repeating in state capitols across the country.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of national guard troops are headed to Washington, as well, to beef up security in the city ahead of Biden's inauguration, though that is not necessarily atypical for an inauguration.

In Georgia, law enforcement agencies have pledged to "do what is necessary" to maintain security.

Agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police and the Georgia Department of Public Safety - which oversees Capitol Police and the Georgia State Patrol - all said they were prepared for unrest should it arise.

In a statement, the FBI said it was "gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners" and "focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity."