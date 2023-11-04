3 injured in floor collapse at federal courthouse in Savannah, fire officials say

This is a developing story.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a portion of the floor at the Tomochichi Federal Building collapsed Tuesday in Savannah.

The Savannah Fire Department announced the incident on social media. Emergency crews said a portion of the third floor fell. Multiple agencies are on the scene of the partially collapsed building, according to NBC affiliate WSAV.

Details are limited at this time.

Fire officials are telling people in the downtown area to avoid Wright Square. They also said people should avoid Whitaker Street, Broughton Street, west of Drayton Street and Liberty Street.

Officials did not release the conditions of those who were injured at this time.

