ATLANTA — The front lawn of the governor's mansion went to the dogs - and cats - on Saturday as Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp held the first-ever adoption day at their new home.

"Animals have always been huge in our family and a big part of our lives," Kemp said. "And just to put their face out there on social media, open this up -because this is the people's mansion - let them come adopt from the mansion, that would be very special."

She added that it had been a success so far.

The event included pet shelters and rescue groups from across Georgia. Some of the animals came from hoarders or puppy mills like the hundreds of German Shepherds rescued in a recent south Georgia bust.

Kemp hopes to hold the event at least twice a year. Any animals that weren't adopted on Saturday will be posted online.