Former Georgia first lady Sandra Dunagan Deal dies, governor's office says

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp released a statement Tuesday afternoon about her passing.

ATLANTA — The state's former first lady, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died, the governor's office said.

"The proud daughter of teachers and a two-time graduate of what would become Georgia College & State University, she dedicated her professional life to the same career as her parents - educating the growing minds of Georgia," the statement said. "Her generosity of spirit ensured not only that she was beloved by her students, but also an influential force in their lives, leaving an imprint not just on their minds but also on their hearts."

The Kemps said one of her greatest joys was found in the love she had for husband, former Gov. Nathan Deal.

"Through 56 years of marriage, she encouraged and helped the love of her life, and cherished most of all being his wife," they said. "With his gentle spirit and wisdom by her side, her soul was full and joyous to the very end."