White House: Here's a breakdown of Georgia's infrastructure report card

Georgia’s infrastructure received a C+ grade on its infrastructure report card.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The White House released state-by-state infrastructure report cards on Monday, increasing the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

Each state received a breakdown including the condition of roads and bridges, public transportation, drinking water, affordable housing, broadband, manufacturing and more.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden met with lawmakers on Monday and used the reports to show how states were graded based on their infrastructure.

In regards to Georgia's report card, the White House said, "For decades, infrastructure in Georgia has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The need for action is clear." Georgia’s infrastructure received a C+ grade on its infrastructure report card.

Here's a breakdown of how Georgia was graded based on its infrastructure:

Roads and Bridges

The report stated there are about 374 bridges and over 2,260 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 10.8 percent in Georgia. On average, each driver pays $375 due to road conditions, the report said.

Public Transportation

According to Georgia's report card, Georgians who take public transportation spend an extra 74.1 percent of their time commuting. Additionally, non-white households are 3.9 times more likely to commute by public transportation in Georgia.

Resilient Infrastructure

From 2010 to 2020, the report stated Georgia has experienced 46 extreme weather events, costing up to $20 billion in damages.

Drinking Water

For the next 20 years, the report estimates Georgia's drinking water infrastructure will require $12.5 billion in additional funding.

Housing

According to Georgia's report card, there is a lack of available and affordable housing with an estimated 654,000 renters, who are rent burdened in Georgia, which means they are spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent.

Broadband

The report also stated 10 percent of Georgians live in areas, where there is no broadband structure and 38.8 percent of Georgians live in areas where there is only one Internet provider.

Child care

In Georgia, 44 percent of residents live in a "childcare desert." The American Jobs Plan hopes to modernize schools and early learning facilities, including building new locations across Georgia.

Manufacturing

The report said manufacturers account for more than 10 percent of Georgia's total output. Georgia currently employs 411,000 works or 8.9 percent of the state's workforce in manufacturing.

Home Energy

Georgia's report card estimates an average low income family spends between 10-12 percent of its income on home energy costs.

Clean Energy Jobs

The report states as of 2019, there were 83,806 Georgians working in clean energy.

Veterans Health