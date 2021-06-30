Georgia lawmakers pass Senate Bill 85 for hazing conduct at colleges, universities

Max Gruver's death spurred Georgia lawmakers to push Senate Bill 85, targeting hazing at state colleges.

ATLANTA — Multiple state laws are set to take effect Thursday, including one targeting hazing at Georgia colleges and universities.

Here's what the bill says and how some Central Georgia schools will handle compliance with the new law.

Senate Bill 85 expands the definition for fraternity and sorority hazing and sets penalties for hazing.

Mercer University Sigma Nu Senior Drew Daniel went to Trinity Catholic High School with Max Gruver in Roswell.

"He was the fun-loving guy," said Daniel. "He was a real good guy."

In 2017, Gruver died of alcohol poisoning in what authorities describe as a fraternity hazing ritual at the Phi Delta Theta house at Louisiana State University.

"It was so hard for me to deal with, and I know it was extremely hard for his parents and his other friends," said Daniel.

Gruver's death spurred Georgia lawmakers to push Senate Bill 85, targeting hazing at Georgia colleges.

Macon's state Senator John Kennedy and six other senators sponsored the bill, named in honor of Gruver.

"It really caused several of us to refocus our thoughts of what the definition of hazing ought to be under Georgia law, and that's what you see under the Max Gruver Act," said Kennedy.

The law defines hazing as an activity that could endanger a student's physical health.

That includes coercing the student to eat or drink anything that could make them vomit, intoxicate them, or pass out.

Kennedy said, "It will hopefully provide greater accountability and by having examples of where inappropriate conduct has caused harm to a young person and showing that they've been held accountable for that. Hopefully, it will be the deterrent for young people making decisions."

The law requires Georgia public and private universities and to have polices established for reporting and investigating hazing.

It says all hazing reports must be posted on the school's website at least five years.

Carrie Ingoldsby of Mercer University says all students can report conduct violations to their campus police.

"We prioritize student safety. We've done a lot of work on educating our currents students on hazing and we will continue to do that work, and we will certainly follow any new laws that will come into effect," said Ingoldsby.

This past February, Sigma Nu hosted a hazing awareness event on Mercer's campus with the Gruver family.

"To all the guys in my fraternity, I'm very thankful for what they've done to help push this and get the word on campus and everything," said Daniel.

Now, Daniel also said this fall, his chapter will continue to sponsor awareness tables in their quad and encourage students to attend regular zoom meetings hosted by Gruver's family.

We also reached out to two other Central Georgia colleges.