Georgia photographers create new GPB travel show, View Finders

View Finders will air on GPB Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m., and their first stop will be on Cumberland Island.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Public Broadcasting is adding a new nature show to its lineup and it features two talented photographers living right in Georgia's backyard.

With their cameras in tow, Watkinsville local Chris Greer and Blairsville's Jason Clemmons will soon be on the small screen teaching viewers about photography whilst traveling to the most scenic places across the state.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the pair met when Clemmons saw Greer’s photography on social media. Recognizing many of the places Greer photographed, Clemmons invited him to the convenience store he owns in Blairsville, and the two hit it off.

“We both are photographers and I love to photograph in the mountains. He owns Sunrise Grocery Store near Vogel State Park and that’s close to where my cabin is,” Greer told the Athens Banner-Herald.

The friendship quickly turned into a partnership when they started their YouTube channel, Adventures With Light, back in 2020.

However, after a hike in the Appalachian Mountains, Greer was watching the GPB show “Georgia Outdoors” and the idea of them creating something bigger came to mind. He wanted a show of their own that showcased both photography and adventure, and soon enough, the idea became a reality.

After pitching the project to GPB, the pair were given the green light, and together they created the 30-minute unscripted show “View Finders” where viewers can adventure with Greer and Clemmons to the most beautiful places around the state to explore, capture and learn from experts the significance of each location.

Greer told the Athens Banner-Herald, “It was just the two of us most of the time. We’d go to these locations and have absolutely no idea what we were going to find. The good, the bad, the ugly — we filmed it all.”

Wanting to drive the narrative and creativity of each episode, Greer and Clemmons put a special emphasis on the music featured in the show. In the first season alone, a total of 15 Georgia musicians including Hughes Taylor, Cicada Rhythm and The Lonesome Dawn, will be showcased.

Not only a photographer, Greer is also an author and professor at Georgia College. His first book, Georgia Discovered: Exploring the Best of the Peach State was originally published in 2020 and his second book will be released later this year.

For those who watch the show and want to learn more about Georgia scenery and photography, the two will also be hosting photography workshops atop Brasstown Bald, the highest point in Georgia, throughout the summer.