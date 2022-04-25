Georgia politician, physician J. Roy Rowland passes away at 96

The former Representative served in the state legislature from 1976 to 1982.

DUBLIN, Ga. — J. Roy Rowland, Georgia politician and physician, passed away Monday at the age of 96.

He was then elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1983, representing Georgia's 8th District.

Rowland was born in Wrightsville and earned his medical degree after serving in World War II, practicing as a physician in Dublin.

He used his medical knowledge to provide leadership in Congress during the AIDS crisis.