OSHA and the sheriff's office are continuing the investigation.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy died on Friday when he was pinned by a piece of heavy construction equipment at a rock quarry.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said he was with the crew at the Georgia Rock Quarry when the incident happened.

The county coroner identified the teen as Brian Thigpen. He said he was just one month shy of his 17th birthday.

The sheriff said the construction crew was Tera Excavation out of Jefferson County. It is unclear if Thigpen was an employee with the company. We have reached out to them for a statement.

