AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff's deputy is dead Wednesday morning after a shootout.

It happened Tuesday night in Augusta in Richmond County, near 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

A CBS affiliate in Atlanta reported deputy Cecil Ridley, 51, was out patrolling as part of a gun violence crackdown started last week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies came across several people outside of the Augusta Mart.

One person, later identified as 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester, Jr., went into the store, and a deputy approached him inside.

Hester then tried to leave the store as Ridley was entering the store. That's when Hester shot Ridley, the GBI said.

The GBI said the other deputy in the store returned fire, and as Hester got to the parking lot he came across another deputy.

Hester raised his gun at the deputy in the parking lot, the GBI said, and both deputies shot and hit him.

Hester was taken to the hospital for treatment, the GBI said, and charges are pending against him.

The GBI said it will continue to investigate and findings will be turned over to the Richmond County District Attorney for review.

