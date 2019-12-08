ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech graduate is the new Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army, the department's highest-ranking officer.

Gen. James C. McConville replaces Gen. Mark A. Milley, who was confirmed in July as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

McConville is a native of Quincy, Massachusetts, and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He holds a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and was a National Security Fellow at Harvard University in 2002.

At Georgia Tech, McConville played on the club hockey team and celebrated the birth of his first son, the school said in a release.

“Georgia Tech is a tremendous school of higher learning, and it helped me as a leader to think critically, innovate and solve the most difficult problems. Georgia Tech also taught me the power of technology and to challenge the status quo,” McConville said.

According the release, McConville’s career includes commanding the 4th Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, where his aviators played a decisive role in the battle of Fallujah in Iraq. Later, he became the longest-serving division commander in Army history when he led the 101st Airborne Division on multiple combat tours over three years.

McConville and his wife, Maria, have three children serving in the military.

