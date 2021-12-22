Georgia to get $5.3 million in emergency relief funds for road, bridge repairs

Georgia will be getting more than $5.3 million for repairs due to flooding caused by heavy rain and damage from Hurricane Zeta.

WASHINGTON — The state of Georgia will be getting more than $5.3 million for repairs due to flooding caused by heavy rain and damage from Hurricane Zeta.

According to a news release from the White House, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will award $1.39 billion in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 42 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by a variety of storms, floods, wildfires and other events.

Among the states that will be receiving aid is Georgia, which suffered from natural disasters such as heavy rains and flooding in 2019, and damage brought on by Hurricane Zeta in October 2020.

The state is set to get a total of $5,340,701.

Here is the breakdown of those funds, according to the release:

ERFO: GA2019-1-COE, Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April $500,000

ERFO: GA2019-1-FS February 2019, Southeast Floods $722,760

ERFO: GA2020-1-FS, February 2020, Southeast Floods $160,000

ERFO: GA2020-2-FS, April 2020, Southeast Floods $1,017,972

ERFO: GA2021-1-FS, October 2020, Hurricane Zeta $2,939,969

“Emergency relief funding is critical to restoring vital transportation links damaged by severe weather and other unexpected events that are heavily relied upon by communities for daily travel,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.

Deputy Administrator Pollack added that the new programs in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- including the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) program -- will advance the use of materials and structural techniques to ensure highways are better prepared to withstand weather events and natural disasters.

The release says ER program complements Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs and provisions through its encouragement that agencies identify and implement measures to make the restored infrastructure more resilient and better able to withstand damage from future events. Further, FHWA is updating its ER Manual for 2022 to spotlight the program’s impact on improvements to system resilience and the equity of infrastructure spending.

The White House says the FHWA’s ER Program provides funding reimbursement to states, territories, federal land management agencies and tribal governments for the reconstruction, restoration, and repair of Federal-aid and Federally-owned transportation facilities that have suffered damage from natural disasters or catastrophic failure from external causes.