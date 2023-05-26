Georgia DDS: Don't rely on digital driver's license during traffic stop

Despite the rollout of virtual IDs, the Georgia Department of Drivers Services (DDS) says physical IDs will be required during traffic stops.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — With the rollout of mobile licenses, the Georgia Department of Driver Services is reminding people to carry their physical driver's license -- especially during Memorial Day weekend.

DDS said it's the law to have a physical license while driving. Its newly launched virtual ID option for iPhones is only accepted at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

Last week, DDS announced that residents have the option to add their license to their Apple Wallet on their iPhone. These mobile identification cards are currently allowed at select TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

If stopped by law enforcement, drivers are required to display a physical driver's license -- whether a hard card or a temporary paper card. Law enforcement does not accept digital driver's licenses.

“While we are delighted with the popularity of Georgia’s Digital credentials, please be patient as we move through this pilot with TSA and remember to always carry your physical Georgia driver’s license with you,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a news release.

DDS stresses that digital licenses have been adopted for air travel but it is not a substitute for physical cards when traveling on Georgia's highways and interstates.