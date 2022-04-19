Suspect identified in shooting of 11-year-old at DeKalb skating rink, police say

Police have not said who the person is and said they are not in custody yet.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified the person they believe is responsible for a shooting that seriously injured an 11-year-old boy outside a DeKalb County skating rink.

On April 9, police responded to the Golden Glide Skating Rink off Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

The victim, 11-year-old Dmari Johnson, was shot in the back of the head. Since the shooting, his family said he's been in a medically induced coma, "literally fighting for his life every day."