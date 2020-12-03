ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp sent a letter Wednesday to Speaker of the House David Ralston and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, requesting $100 million be drawn from the Revenue Shortfall Reserve (RSR) to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"Ensuring that Georgia has the resources at hand to enable us to respond quickly and thoroughly to prevent its [COVID-19] spread within our borders is paramount to keeping our citizens safe, maintaining the health of our health network, and mitigating impact to our economy," Kemp said. "The spread of the coronavirus represents an immediate and unforeseen threat to the state."

