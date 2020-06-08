Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on Wednesday.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 838, also known as the "Police Protection bill."

Both civil rights leaders and law enforcement have different opinions on the new law.

"To me, that's a slap in the face," says Rev. Rutha Jackson, president of the Houston County branch of the NAACP.

She says this law negates the Georgia Hate Crimes law, which was signed on June 26.

"There's an undertone here that says that we don't care what your rights are, that police have more authority over a human being to do whatever they see fit to do or need to do," she says.

The new law states that it is illegal to try to intimidate, harass, or terrorize a first responder solely based on his or her job. If found guilty, the person can be charged with a hate crime, be sentenced to jail time, and/or pay a fine of up to $5,000.

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says this law will offer some relief for officers.

"Now they have a way they can go after people if the facts of the case support it, they can have either some civil relief or criminal, so I think it gives a sense of support of the officers more than a sense of safety," he says.

Wolfe says this law will in no way change how their officers are trained, but it does help to have support.

"It'll give a sense of support from the government they serve, they'll feel like the government has their back for some things that for years, they've just been part of the job," says Wolfe.