x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Georgia

GSP: Boy jumps from Walton County school bus window, falls onto Highway 81

Officials said the boy had non-life threatening injuries from the jump and he was taken to a local children's hospital.
Credit: WXIA

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said a boy jumped out of a Walton County school bus window, fell onto highway 81, and hit a passing pickup truck Wednesday. 

GSP said it happened on Highway 81 near Youth Monroe Road when the school bus was stopped in the northbound left-turn lane of GA Highway 81.

The boy jumped out of the back window of the bus, fell onto a northbound passing pickup truck, and landed in the northbound lane of Highway 81, according to GSP. 

Officials said the boy had non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Related Articles

   