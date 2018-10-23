ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - In the first debate of their race for Georgia governor, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp continued to spar over claims of voter suppression and people who are in the country illegally being encouraged to cast ballots.

Abrams said that Kemp's record as Georgia's secretary of state "causes great concern" and pointed to the release of voter data under Kemp's watch and the state's "exact match" voter registration system. She said Kemp has made it harder for legal citizens to cast ballots.

Kemp said those characterizations were "totally untrue." He fired back, citing a recent video clip in which Abrams seems to say that "undocumented" immigrants were part of her coalition.

"Why are you encouraging people to break the law to vote for you?" Kemp asked.

Abrams said that Kemp was twisting her words and her record of making it easier for legal citizens to vote.

Tuesday night, Democrat Stacy Abrams, Republican Brian Kemp, and Libertarian Ted Metz met in a debate in Atlanta.

It was the first of only two debates between the candidates for Governor, taking place exactly two weeks before Election Day.

It also came on the same day current Governor Nathan Deal announced he would call a special session next month to deal with cleanup costs in South Georgia associated with Hurricane Michael that devastated a large part of that area.

Recent polls show Stacy Abrams and Brian Kemp running a very close race with margins hovering around two percent.

