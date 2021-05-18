K-9 officer passes away from cancer in Gwinnett County

The police dog had 443 deployments, 42 patrol captures, 49 narcotic captures and 52 evidence recoveries.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department announced the passing of their beloved K-9 officer, Zane, on Tuesday. He died of cancer last Friday.

According to the department, K-9 Zane was a member of the police department from May 2014 to May 2021.

"K-9 Zane was a huge asset to the county, and he loved to work," they said. "K-9 Zane had a successful career."

The police dog worked with Ofc. P. Tremblay, and then was transferred to Cpl. A. Carlyle in 2019, when Tremblay became active in the U.S. Military.

He had 443 deployments, 42 patrol captures, 49 narcotic captures and 52 evidence recoveries, according to the department.