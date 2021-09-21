Troopers respond to crash involving impaired school bus driver in Habersham County, GSP says

GSP confirmed with the Habersham County School Transportation that there were children on the bus at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded after a school bus crashed in Habersham County Monday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Silverwood Drive at Salem Lane at approximately 4:20 p.m. and saw a crash between a school bus and a Mazda 3.

According to the GSP, the driver of the school bus was backing up from Salem Lane onto Silverwood Drive at the time of the crash. The GSP said a trooper saw signs that the bus driver was impaired.

The 70-year-old bus driver told the trooper he had been taking multiple prescription medications.

The trooper requested he take a sobriety test, in which the trooper saw additional signs of the bus driver being impaired, according to the GSP.

He was arrested and transported to the Habersham County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence.

