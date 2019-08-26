HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a Hall County Sheriff's Office K-9 died suddenly, authorities say they've been able to rule out a possible cause.

K-9 Gus, the 8-year-old bloodhound for the Hall County Sheriff's Office, died back on Aug. 13 while on duty. Authorities said that Gus was working with his handler when he suddenly dropped and couldn't hold his head up. At the time, the two weren't tracking anyone. That's when deputies rushed Gus to Murrayville Veterinary Clinic for treatment

Initially, Gus' blood work looked good and the officer's condition was improving after an IV fluid and care. However, his condition took a turn for the worse.

Authorities sent Gus' body to the University of Georgia for further testing. After fearing Gus' death - which came the same week a Marietta couple lost their dog moments after a swim in Lake Allatoona - may have been linked to exposure to blue-green algae, results from Aug. 22 ruled out toxic algae as the cause of death.

However, on August 26, the sheriff's office said they received a final report from the University of Georgia Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories about Gus' death.

The report shows his death is consistent with "left-sided heart failure."

The sheriff's office said the report shows that "the development of the issue would have been gradual and likely not obvious until Gus could no longer compensate for it."

They also didn't find any evidence of toxicity or tumors.

Gus' handler and companion was Jeremy Prickett and he was set to retire with the Prickett family soon. A post said that Gus was more than a good dog, but an "extrodinary ambassador for the agency."

Gus was laid to rest at Little & Davenport Funeral Home where Members of the Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police Department and others paid their respects.

