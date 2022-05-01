Hank Aaron laid to rest at permanent gravesite in Atlanta

On Wednesday, Aaron was laid to rest at a permanent gravesite in the historic South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — It's been nearly a year since baseball legend and Braves Hall of Famer Henry "Hank" Aaron passed away at the age of 86. On Wednesday, Aaron was laid to rest at a permanent gravesite in the historic South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.

He has been kept in a temporary crypt at the cemetery until his final resting place was finished.

A procession was seen taking Aaron to his final resting place Wednesday morning.

The baseball legend began his career in the major leagues at 20 years old with the Milwaukee Braves. Known by the Baseball Hall of Fame as one of “baseball’s most iconic figures,” he broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974, when he hit his 715th home run. Aaron remains baseball's all-time leader in RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856).

Apart from being a force in the field, Aaron was also an activist against racism in Major League Baseball.

With his wife, he also co-founded the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to help children develop their potential.