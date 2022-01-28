Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Atlanta airport as winter weather arrives

Parts of the metro have received a dusting of snow as Atlanta's airport is seeing numerous flight delays and cancellations.

ATLANTA — As parts of the metro and north Georgia see light dustings of snow during a night of frigid winter weather, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has experienced numerous flight delays and cancellations alike.

A total 629 delays and 116 flight cancellations within, into or out of Atlanta's top airport were reported Friday night, according to flightaware.com. This news comes on the heels of reports of light snow dustings being sighted across parts of the Peach State.

All of north Georgia is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect for northwest Georgia, where the feels-like temperature is expected to drop between -10° and 5°. The north side of the metro is expected to get a dusting of snow and possible light snow flurries as temperatures drop from 5° to 15°.

As the arctic air arrived in the metro Friday night, several reported seeing snow over social media -- including at the 11Alive station's parking lot.

Here at Grindhouse too! pic.twitter.com/WLwkqvub2q — Kelly Krammes (@KellyKrammes) January 29, 2022