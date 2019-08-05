RIVERDALE, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a teenager who went missing from her Riverdale home overnight.

Clayton County Police said 17-year-old Ashayla Lenesia Vaughan left her home without permission around 1 a.m. They said she was last seen off Broadhurst Drive Wednesday morning wearing a purple jacket, blue jeans and Nike slides.

Vaughan is described as being 5'05",137 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said the victim, who has been diagnosed with PTSD and ADHD, is at risk and outside of her safety zone. Clayton County Police said that Vaughan is on several medications that she doesn't have access to.

Police have searched the area, but were unable to find her.

Anyone with information on Vaughan's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

