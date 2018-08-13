FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- It was July 2016 at a park in Union City when she allegedly met Allen Harris.

He asked her age.

She told him that she was 11.

He was 26 at the time.

Later that year, he allegedly found her on Instagram and began messaging her.

She asked if he was the same man she'd met that summer at the park.

He said no, according to prosecutors.

They continued to chat on social media for about a month.

He described the sexual acts he'd planned to do with her as he tried to get her to engage in "dirty talk," according to prosecutors.

On Jan. 17, 2017, he took an Uber ride to her house.

The two talked in her bedroom. He began to kiss her. He bit her neck. He then allegedly performed sexual acts to her. He left the house at 4 a.m.

A week later, the victim's mother said she found sexually graphic messages from Harris on her daughter's tablet. She took her daughter to the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department, where she showed investigators the graphic messages.

In one of the message, sent after their bedroom encounter, Harris allegedly wrote, "You had fun? Guess it was meant for me to run into you again."

Police arrested Harris on Feb. 12, 2017. During that meeting, prosecutors said Harris admitted to meeting the girl in the park in July 2016, and sending her nude photos of himself. He allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl. However, during trial, Harris said she lied about her age and claimed on Instagram that she was 16, not 11.

A jury found Harris guilty of aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a child.

Harris was scheduled to be sentenced on August 13.

Information in this story was provided by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

