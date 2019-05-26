MARIETTA, Ga. -- Marietta Police released a photo showing one of their own officers comforting a small child on Saturday. And the story behind it is as touching as it is heartbreaking.

According to a spokesperson for the Marietta Police Department, the child in the picture had just watched his mother being arrested for driving under the influence.

"THANKFULLY the child was secured in a car seat when his mom was involved in a significant single-vehicle auto accident," the department said in a post. "The boy latched onto Officer Mason and would not let go.

The post described this as one of the duties "we don't traditionally think of."

"So MANY different things we could say here...choosing to just remain GRATEFUL that this little guy is safe and now the proper authorities are involved to ensure his long term safety.

