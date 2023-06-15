Herschel Walker taking summer classes after reenrolling at UGA, officials say

The former football star unsuccessfully ran for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat last year.

ATHENS, Ga. — Former NFL star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has reenrolled at the University of Georgia roughly four decades after he left the school to pursue his professional football career, university officials told 11Alive Thursday.

An employee at the registrar's office confirmed that Walker was taking summer term courses but declined to say which classes he was attending at the university.

Walker has maintained a low profile since his December 2022 runoff loss to Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Former President Donald Trump personally recruited the former UGA running back and Heisman trophy winner to challenge Warnock for the pivotal seat.

Walker was the only Republican to lose his statewide race in last year's midterms as some GOP voters — particularly in the metro Atlanta area — refused to support him.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp garnered 200,000 more votes than Walker in the general election, and Warnock's metro Atlanta performance helped propel him to a December runoff win, according to election data analyzed by 11Alive.

Throughout the election cycle, Walker was dogged by allegations of wrongdoing. Two women alleged that Walker, who took an anti-abortion stance during the race, encouraged and offered to pay for their abortions.

Walker is also still dealing with questions surrounding his residency and campaign financial transactions.

The Daily Beast reported that Walker solicited more than half a million dollars from billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington. The money went to Walker's business rather than his campaign in potential violation of election laws. The payment was returned.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in May over the payment.

In November 2022, 11Alive reported that Walker was claiming a homestead tax exemption in Tarrant County, Texas — potentially running afoul of residency and tax laws in both states.

11Alive first reported in March that Walker told Tarrant County officials that he was no longer a Texas resident. The Republican requested the tax break on his multi-million dollar Westlake home be removed for the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

It appears that Walker may be living in Georgia. He listed his mailing address as an Atlanta home owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard, on a document he submitted to Texas officials.

"I am no longer a resident of Tarrant County or the State of Texas and therefore do not qualify for the homestead exemption," Walker wrote in an application to have the break removed. "This property is not my primary residence."