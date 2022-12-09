It happened on the ramp from Highway 61 to the highway in Carroll County.

ATLANTA — The Monday morning rush hour is off to a shaky start. There have been multiple wrecks on the roadways causing issues for commuters.

8:30 a.m. | Two of four lanes on I-75 are back open in Bartow County.

7 a.m. | A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer had all southbound lanes blocked on Interstate 75 in Bartow County. The Georgia Dept. of Transportation says the accident will require "extensive cleanup."

The Cartersville Police Department showed a picture of what appears to be cases of beer spilled on the roadway and said it happened at Exit 288 at Main Street.

Multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south with an overturned tractor trailer just north of Exit 288 Main Street. All lanes are closed at this time. Expect delays and seek alternate routes. Posted by The Cartersville Police Department on Monday, September 12, 2022

6 a.m. | A truck carrying chicken parts - yes, chicken parts - spilled its load and had all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 blocked as crews worked to clean up the mess. It happened before 3 a.m. on the ramp from Highway 61 to in Carroll County.

