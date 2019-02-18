CARROLLTON, Ga. — When a mother in Georgia saw a young gymnastics coach who needed a kidney to live, she just knew she was the one to help him.

“I started to cry, to be honest with you,” Lauren said, adding that she knew instantly she would be his donor.

Dante Sipp has a kidney disease that “seems to have come out of nowhere” and has been on dialysis for over 5 years. He has Stage 4 kidney failure and desperately needs a transplant.

“It is a God thing. He made this connection," Lauren said. “As soon as I saw him I felt this rush and I felt His presence.”

Lauren and her husband Brady have three young children. They live outside of Athens. She says she told her husband she would be a perfect match before she ever went to the hospital to be tested.

In December, 11Alive’s Cheryl Preheim shared his story after Dante’s athletes and their parents reached out, determined to help him.

Dante spends every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in kidney dialysis, then goes to back to teaching kids at Carrolton Gymnastics. His athletes said they can always count on his great energy and outlook – no matter what.

“Our kids adore him. He’s an outstanding young man, has an amazing work ethic and genuinely loves his job,” said parent Susie Underwood. “He has formed such an incredible relationship with our kids.”

Now, years of waiting for a match came down to a Facebook post Lauren spotted of Dante’s story.

All the tests confirmed it. She is indeed a perfect match and they are moving forward towards their kidney transplant surgery.

