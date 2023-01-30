'My husband deserves justice' | Widow frustrated, wants to see movement in case after 41-year-old killed

The widow of a man killed by a suspect in a police chase is frustrated after four months with no charges in her husband's death.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Months after a LaGrange man was killed in South Fulton during a police chase, the victim's widow is demanding justice. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday no police agency has sought charges for the 2022 death of 41-year-old Jonathon Denham.

His widow, Candice Denham, said it's been long enough and justice needs to happen now.

"No one calls me back, no one says anything they don't respond," she said.

Four months after her husband was killed by a man who crashed into the side of his car during a police chase, she is still waiting to see if criminal charges will be filed.

"I feel betrayed like Fulton County is treating my husband like he doesn't matter," she said.

On Sept. 2, 2022, authorities said Cobb County Police chased a suspect from Cobb into Fulton County. As officers stopped that driver, police said another vehicle almost hit an officer. Officers chased that driver, and according to a Georgia State Patrol report, the 29-year-old T-boned Jonathon Denham's car in South Fulton on Roosevelt Highway.

"It was a lot to untangle and is still a lot to untangle," said Candice Denham.

Multiple jurisdictions were involved at the crash scene: Cobb County Police, City of South Fulton Police and Georgia State Patrol. Cobb County Police arrested the driver for eluding an officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

"It was just those two charges, they gave him those charges bonded him out," she said.

The driver though, was already wanted out of state and extradited to Fayette County, Pennsylvania in October and then to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on Nov. 10 to face more charges.

11Alive called the Allegheny Jail and they said he was released on Nov. 14.He is still not facing any charges though related to Denham's death.

"I feel like I'm not being heard," she said.

Denham's widow said she's frustrated that three police agencies were involved - and no charges have been filed for Jonathon's death.

11Alive reached out to the Fulton County DA's Office and they said charges could finally be coming.

"The District Attorney’s office is preparing to indict this case shortly and is working with Cobb County Police to obtain all pertinent evidence. Once the grand jury completes their work, it will allow our office to seek grand jury warrants for the defendant’s arrest," their statement said.

Candice Denham is relieved there will be action after all these months.

"My husband deserves justice like anybody else," she said.