Retired Fulton County K-9 Diesel passes away, sheriff's office says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A retired K-9 who served six years in the Fulton County Sheriff's Office has passed away.

The sheriff's office tweeted Monday that it was "mourning the loss of retired K9 Diesel."

"Retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend. He served six faithful years with the FCSO, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency," the sheriff's office said.

According to K-9 training experts, cell phone detection dogs can be utilized at jails and correctional facilities to find phones that have been smuggled in to inmates.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office added that "post retirement, Diesel enjoyed life with his K-9 Handler, Sgt. B. Thomas."

They included some photos of Diesel and Thomas together: