Kemp and Bottoms tangle over COVID standoff

Kemp defends state lawsuit against Atlanta

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp says his administration is right to challenge what he calls unenforceable pandemic rules in the city of Atlanta. Kemp filed suit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Thursday after she'd tightened the city’s guidelines a few days ago.

Kemp said Friday the health of Georgia residents is important – but so is the health of the economy. And he says the city’s rules were unenforceable and impeded businesses that wanted to stay open in Atlanta.

"This is about the lives and livelihoods of Georgians," Kemp said.

Kemp’s appearance at the Capitol Friday morning highlighted the sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 tests – and hospitalizations throughout the state.

But Kemp says his is a two pronged effort – to protect lives, and to protect businesses. He said Atlanta’s new rules hurt businesses – and accused Mayor Bottoms of playing politics.

"And when you have decisions that take away someone’s ability not only to operate and create confusion, but also to have (business groups) call us saying …if we shut down, that money’s all gone. That’s not the right way to handle this," Kemp said.

Kemp was asked if he was playing politics, and sidestepped the question. "We cannot be afraid of this virus. To be smart and be scared of it, that’s a good thing. You should wear your mask. But we also have to learn to continue to operate," Kemp said, noting that "well-meaning" people are among those calling for tighter restrictions.

"I don’t think its happenstance that this lawsuit came the day after Donald Trump visited Atlanta," Bottoms told NBC's "Today" Friday morning.

Bottoms said she thinks President Trump’s visit Wednesday influenced Kemp to file suit. Kemp met Trump after he exited Air Force One; Trump has emphasized a need to support the economy during the pandemic.

Bottoms’s husband Derek is among those Georgians recovering from COVID-19. "I’m in quarantine as we speak. So I take this very seriously. And I will continue to do everything in my power to protect the people in Atlanta," Bottoms told "Today." "The governor has simply overstepped his bounds."

Kemp tied the rise of COVID-19 cases in Georgia to the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

"We were open for two months before this latest rise, and if you look at when it started – I think there's several reasons for that. Number one is the demonstrations. Number two, because of the demonstrations, it sent the message to people that hey, it’s all right to get out, we can let our guard down. We’ve got this thing beat. And I think we’re all guilty of that," Kemp said.

But state health officials told us July 3 that they can’t tie new COVID cases to the demonstrations.