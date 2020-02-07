If your loved one has ever been mistreated at a nursing home, a new Georgia law may prevent that from happening again.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At nursing homes, families rely on the staff to take good care of their loved ones.

New Georgia laws should ensure that seniors now have greater protections in assisted living facilities.



Kathy Floyd with the Georgia Council on Aging says her group has lobbied lawmakers since 2017 to pass legislation protecting the elderly population living the state's nursing homes.

On Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 987, which will increase staff training, require administrators to pass a test and be licensed, and make sure that memory care units are state certified.

Floyd says it will also increase penalties for severe violations.



"It did increase the fines when somebody dies. Before this, it was $601. This raises it to $5,000. That was something that to us was just an obvious change that was needed," says Floyd.



There's also pandemic provisions, which say nursing homes should plan and be prepared for events like COVID-19. All staff and residents should be tested in the next 90 days if they haven't already done so.

"We are so excited that the (state) leadership understood the importance and supported us getting this legislation done. Those kinds of protections, we feel a lot better for families facing this situation for sure," says Floyd.

Most provisions will take effect next summer, once the state Department of Community Health sets certification and licensing standards.

