Kevin Samuels died from hypertension, medical examiner reports

The controversial YouTube star died on May 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

An autopsy report released for the late YouTube star Kevin Samuels said he died from hypertension, which is commonly known as high blood pressure.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy on the self-proclaimed relationship guru following his death in May. There were only three things present in his blood when he died, the office said: amiodarone, which treats abnormal heart rhythms associated with rapid heart rate, atenolol for high blood pressure and caffeine.

Samuels had a history of high blood pressure, according to the medical examiner's office. While the cause of his death was listed as hypertension, the manner in which he died was classified as "natural" in the report.

A 911 call released in May sheds light on the moments leading up to his death as a woman -- who identified herself as a nurse --- tried to get help for him at his Atlanta apartment.

In the incident report, Atlanta Police said officers found Samuels unresponsive. Police added the woman stated he "complained of chest pain" the previous night, and he fell the next morning, prompting her to call 911.

Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital, according to APD's report.