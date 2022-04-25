x
Apparent Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood, police investigate

Here's what we know.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
KKK Flyer Distributed in NW Atlanta Neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is now investigating after residents discovered disturbing flyers distributed by a group depicting themselves as the "Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan."

Police said they were found within the Riverside neighborhood of Zone 1, which is on the northwest side of the city.

They added that the flyers contained "insensitive message." In addition, they provided photos.

At this time, police said they are attempting to determine if the flyers were an act meant to intimidate the community. They are still looking into the incident. 

