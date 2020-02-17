Lake Lanier recorded its second-highest water level ever over the weekend, as rains have brought the lake within less than a foot of its record level recorded in 1964.

On Friday Lake Lanier's water level reached 1,076.34 feet above mean sea level, a measurement of lake fullness. That's more than five feet above a "full pool" for Lake Lanier of 1,071.00.

Only one time has the lake had a higher measurement, according to historical data released last year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - in 1964, when it reached a measurement of 1,077.15 feet above mean sea level.

RELATED: What’s causing drinking water from Lake Lanier to smell?

On Friday, that meant Lake Lanier was within about nine-and-a-half inches from its highest level ever recorded.

The level has dropped off a slight hair in the following days - it was recorded at 1,076.22 on Monday - but it continues to be highly swollen with the rainwaters that have pounded the north Georgia region across multiple storm systems in the past couple weeks.

Two weeks ago, on Feb. 3, the level was exactly a "full pool" of 1,071, making it's seen a staggering five-foot rise in just that time period.

RELATED: Lake Lanier level climbing to near-record high amid constant rain

It tracks with a similar rapid rise last February, when the lake reached a high of 1,076.1 on Feb. 24, which was up from just over 1,071 on Feb. 10.

While that high fell just short of becoming the second-highest level on record, Friday's mark would officially surpass the level of 1,076.20 reached in April 1977.

11Alive meteorologist Chris Holcomb says that while the recent rise is mainly due to rain, other factors - such as the limit engineers face in being able to release water without flooding the areas below - also contribute.

MORE HEADLINES

Deadliest day at Lake Lanier | 1964 Christmas tragedy

Dangers lurk in the waters of Lake Lanier

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash