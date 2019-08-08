FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lawmakers are now warning residents of northwest Fulton County to see if their homes are included in the zone of concern for higher cancer risk because of Smyrna's Sterigenics plant.

They're circulating a map that drills down to the exact census tracts you should be concerned about.

It includes three areas in Cobb County and three in Fulton.

WXIA

Sterigenics has been releasing cancer causing chemicals into the air, officials say. The company says its emissions are within EPA limits, however, officials found elevated cancer risks in the area.

Smyrna and Cobb County will begin testing the air quality for safety.

The BD plant in Covington is also being blamed for releasing the same cancer causing chemicals.

Cobb County will hold a public meeting on August 19th at the Cobb County Civic Center. It will include representatives from the EPA.

RELATED HEADLINES:

State officials approve plan to reduce cancer-causing chemical coming from plant near Smyrna

'Trust is totally broken': Smyrna residents meet with plant accused of releasing cancer-causing toxin

Cancer-causing chemical in 2 Georgia communities leads to more cases of cancer, experts say

EPA: Emissions of cancer-causing chemical in neighborhoods do not exceed maximum lifetime risk amounts