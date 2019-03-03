HIRAM, Ga. — Fire officials say a railroad crossing has been shut down after a man was hit by a freight train in Paulding County.

According to Fire Captain Steven Mapes, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. when the victim apparently stepped onto the tracks near Main Street in downtown Hiram.

The overpass of Highway 92 has also been impacted by the crash as onlookers slow traffic. Norfolk Southern police have been called to the scene to conduct an investigation. It's still unclear why the victim was on the tracks in the first place or if they were aware of the oncoming train.

