Father found dead following fire at Stonecrest apartment complex, mother, 5-year-old saved

STONECREST, Ga. — A father was found dead inside a Stonecrest apartment after a fire broke out at the complex early on Friday, according to DeKalb Fire.

The department said it happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m.

A mother and 5-year-old were inside the apartment home when it caught fire, and officials said the flames were only in that unit. The mother said she could get her child out safely but that the child's father had died. She did not release his name.

Crews at the scene said that they were able to respond quickly to the fire keeping the fire from spreading to other units.

"Two residents were outside the structure and stated there was someone else still inside," Captin Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire and Rescue said. Once we were abke to make entry into the apartment, we were able to extinguish the fire and found the deceased male inside."

The department is still investigating how the fire started and did not provide any updates on the mother and child's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.